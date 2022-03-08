Nov. 21, 1960—March 4, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Earl F. Barber, Jr., 61, of Boulevard Street, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Born on November 21, 1960, in Ticonderoga, he was the son of Earl F. and Loretta (Rock) Barber, Sr.

Earl graduated from Ticonderoga High School, where he lettered in both football and baseball. After graduation, he continued his education at ACC, where he played tennis and eventually received his Bachelor’s Degree in Finance.

Using his Finance Degree, Earl spent his career of over 30 years in banking. Most recently, he was Director of Sales and Service at TCT Federal Credit Union in Queensbury. Earl loved his job and felt very fortunate to have met wonderful people and made countless friends. During his banking career, he coached a softball team, and loved almost every minute of it. For him, people made the job.

On June 29, 2013, he married his soulmate, Nancy. They have been together since August 28, 2010 and enjoyed many amazing years together fishing in the Adirondacks and sharing beautiful memories. He was always loving and kind to his family, his friends and his pups, Lucy, Chloe, Cece and Barley.

Earl was a man of many talents, one of which was cooking. He could take only what he had at the time and craft beautiful meal. As the saying goes, “He could create something, from nothing”. He also loved listening to Blues music, especially Joe Bonamassa and Warren Haynes and camping with his family at Rogers Rock, near where he grew up.

Earl will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Nancy Barber; his parents, Earl F. and Loretta Barber, Sr.; his two sons: Justin Barber and his wife, Kayla and Dylan Barber; his stepchildren: Haley Martino and Alex Distasio; his sister, Theresa Goff and her husband, Richard; his two grandchildren: Emma-Rae and Kanaan Barber; his niece, Abigal Goff; his nephew, Christopher Goff and his wife, Carolyn; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will follow the calling hours at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Earl F. Barber, Jr. Memorial Fund, c/o TCT Federal Credit Union, 4 Hunter Brook Lane, Queensbury.

