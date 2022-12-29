July 2, 1942—Dec. 26, 2022

SHUSHAN — Earl E. Douglas, “Jack,” 80, of Shushan, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.

Born July 2, 1942 in Shushan, he was the son of the late Benjamin Douglas and Ceola Groesbeck Wilson and stepson of the late Herbert Wilson.

Jack graduated from Cambridge Central School in 1961 and attended Albany Business School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962 and served his country until being honorably discharged in 1965.

Jack worked for the Laborers Union 452 in Troy and worked at various construction companies for many years until he retired.

He was an active member of the Captain Maxson Post 634 American Legion in Cambridge and a member of the Cambridge Valley Masonic Lodge #481 F&AM.

Jack had many hobbies he enjoyed such as deer hunting, golfing, tubing on the Batten Kill River and when he was younger, he played softball and enjoyed bowling. Jack like being with his friends and looked forward to going to the American Legion to socialize. Each year, he looked forward to traveling to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Jack was also predeceased by his brother, William Douglas in 2011.

Jack is survived by his children: Laurie Ann (Michael) Chemotti of Baldwinsville and Earleen Douglas of Greenwich; a sister, Terry (Kevin) Weir of Salem; grandson, Nicholas O. Chemotti of Baldwinsville; sister-in-law, Marilyn Douglas of Silverthorne, CO; two nieces and one nephew: Monica (Bob) Larrabee of Frisco, CO, Erin (Lance) Nelson of Denver, CO and Brad (Holly) Weir of Greenwich. He is also survived by great-nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the funeral home with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Memorial contributions in memory of Jack may be made to the Captain Maxson Post 634 American Legion, 2106 State Route 22, Cambridge, NY 12816 or the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.