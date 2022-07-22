Dec. 27, 1956—July 2, 2022

LAKE PANASOFFKEE, FL — Earl A. “Butch” Brown, Jr., 65, a former resident of Corinth, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at his home in Lake Panasoffkee, FL.

Born on Dec. 27, 1956 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Earl Brown, Sr. and the late Florence (Boucher) Shafer.

Butch served in the United States Army.

He was a handyman for many years while living in Florida.

Butch was an avid history buff and enjoyed reading a good book.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one sister, Patti Rae; two uncles, David and Gordon; and his stepfather, Richard.

Survivors include one sister, Christi L. Hensley (Daniel) of Charlotte, NC; one brother, Joseph E. Brown of Rock City; one niece, Rebecca Harwell (Jimmy) of Charlotte, NC; three nephews: Matthew Boucher (Jodi) of Clinton, NY, James Hensley (Angela) of VA, and Craig Hensley (Lynn) of Charlotte, NC; one aunt, Marie Holcomb of Queensbury; one uncle, Alfred Boucher of Clinton, NY; and several great-nieces; great-nephews; and cousins.

A committal service will be held at a later date to be announced at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.