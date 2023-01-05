E. William "Bill" Weeks
Dec. 14, 1948 - Jan. 1, 2023
GLENS FALLS — E. William "Bill" Weeks, 74, of Glens Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 after complications from Parkinson's disease.
He was born Dec. 14, 1948 in Binghamton, NY, the son of the late Edgar W. and Cora (Miller) Weeks.
Bill was a graduate of Susquehanna Valley High School with the Class of 1967. He then went to RIT graduating in 1969, to Geneseo graduating in 1971 before earning his masters of public administration from Syracuse in 1976.
He served with the U.S. Air Force from 1971 until being honorably discharged in 1974.
For many years, Bill was self-employed as a consultant in both Connecticut and New York.
He was active with the Boy Scouts and was an Eagle Scout himself. Bill enjoyed renovating old homes and loved to kayak, play golf and be in the Adirondacks.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Carol S. Weeks, DC, of Glens Falls; his sister, Patricia Brooks, of Moscow, PA; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
