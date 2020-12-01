July 26, 1944 — Nov. 16, 2020

SCHROON LAKE — On November 16, 2020, E. Merritt Hulst, 76, of Severance, peacefully passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at home surrounded by loving family and friends.

Merritt was born in Ticonderoga on July 26, 1944 to Edward and Dorothy Hulst of Severance, NY.

Always curious, he rarely left a stone unturned. He played high school varsity basketball, was an eagle scout, graduated from Pacific University in OR, and helped build a family camp in the California Sierra Mountains. In 1968 he spent two years as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ethiopia, followed by earning his Masters of Theology from Earlham School of Religion in 1972. For 17 years he pastored Brethren congregations before joining his brother in agricultural research and construction. Merritt was most happy with simple pleasures and always ready for a helping hand or a chance to spin another story.