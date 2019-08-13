{{featured_button_text}}

INDEPENDENCE, KY — E. Keith Evans, 82, of Independence, Kentucky, passed away July 28, 2019 at Veteran’s Hospital in Cincinnati.

He was a retired carpenter, salesman and an Army and Navy Korean War Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bovair Evans; three sons, David (Carole), Christopher and Joseph (Sonya) Evans; two daughters, Kimberly Rollo and Megan Evans; one brother, Sidney Evans; two sisters, Sue (Roy) Wagers and Drenda (Jimmy) McCowan; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation from noon until 1 p.m. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. with reception to immediately follow, Sunday, Aug. 18, all at Swindler and Currin Funeral Home, 214 West Southern Ave., Covington, KY 41015.

Memorials to Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.

For private online condolences or directions, visit swindler-currinfh.com.

