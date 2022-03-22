August 30, 1930—March 18, 2022

QUEENSBURY — E. John Loucks, 91, went into the arms of the Lord on Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home at The Glen at Hiland Meadows, from complications of prostate cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Born August 30, 1930, the first of eight children, to Edward and Helen (Hughes) Loucks in Whitehall, NY. John married the love of his life, Patricia Wood, December 30, 1950.

John moved to Troy, NY in 1943 and graduated from Troy High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955 and it was there that he started his computer career. After working at various businesses, he settled in Glens Falls, NY in 1966, working for General Electric for several years until he retired in 1993.

John is a retired Elder from the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls and served as a Deacon and Treasurer for the Oneida Community Church in Queensbury for several years.

John served on the original Board of Directors of the Glens Falls Area Youth and Big Brothers & Big Sisters. He served as a volunteer for several organizations including Big Brothers, Hospice, Literacy Volunteers, the Indian Grandstanders (the support group for all Glens Falls athletics).

One of John’s proudest moments was being selected as a member of the Glens Falls High School Athletic Hall of Fame for Distinguished Service. He was a track & field and cross country official from 1999 to 2015. He loved working with the kids, including his own children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He attended every sporting event and was loved by everyone who knew him. He was co-founder of the Adirondack Runners Club/Adirondack Track Club. John served as a Race Director and volunteer for many of the local road races.

He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia; his brothers: George, Harold and Robert; and sisters: Polly, Dema, and Dorothy.

He is survived by his sister, Alicia Nelson of Nashville, TN; also, son, Kim (Carolyn) of Sunset Beach, NC; son, Keith (Kim) of Hudson Falls, NY; and son, Kevin (Susan) of South Glens Falls, NY; he is also survived by his grandchildren: Wes Loucks of Hudson Falls, Mark (Jessica) Loucks of Hudson Falls, Kacie Gaulin (Doug) of Hudson Falls and Travis Loucks of South Glens Falls; he is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Luke and Olivia Gaulin, and Elijah Loucks who he loved and cherished with all his heart.

Special thank you to High Peaks Hospice for the loving care you provided. Thank you to his caregiver Amy for the love and support.

Friends are invited to call upon his family Friday, March 25, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Maynard D. Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, with a memorial service immediately following.

Please in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Oneida Community Church, 197 Sunnyside Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be mailed to Maynard D. Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St, Queensbury, NY 12804 or to bakerfuneralhome.com.