Dympna Waters Corcoran

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Dympna Waters Corcoran, 85, of South Glens Falls passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Born a native of Ireland, daughter of Kathleen Moore Waters and Stephen Waters. Dympna immigrated to America in 1954, where she resided in Baltimore, met and married James H. Corcoran of South Glens Falls where they started a family. After ten years, they returned to South Glens Falls, continued adding to their family and where they called home.

Dympna was a 50 plus year employee of First National, Evergreen, TD Bank where she enjoyed her long-time tenure serving her customers. Dympna was also a very active member with Glens Falls Baseball and an avid fan of baseball as well as hockey.

Dympna returned to Ireland annually for several years with her husband and every other year after Jim's death.

She is predeceased by her husband, her parents and two brothers.

A dedicated mother to and survived by three daughters: Kathleen Corcoran of Skowhegan, ME, Colleen Cicotte and her husband Jeff Cicotte of Wake Forest, NC and Lori Mitchell and her husband Craig Mitchell of Eldersburg, MD and predeceased by her son, James H. Corcoran, Jr.; grandchildren: Nathaniel, Ian, Whitney and McKenzie of ME, Jamii of NY, Madison and Cullen of NC and Mallory, Stuart and Calin of MD; great-grandchildren: Cobey, Izebllea, Haldey, Kennedy, Nolan and Theodore; brother, Sean Waters and his wife Myra; sister-in-law Miread Waters; niece, Dymphna Cronin and her husband Dominic and several other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews in Ireland, Wales as well locally.

Family and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.