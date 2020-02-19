Nov. 9, 1927 — Feb. 14, 2020
CORINTH and WEST STOCKHOLM — Dylia L. Claydon, 92, formerly of Corinth and West Stockholm, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs following a long illness.
Born on Nov. 9, 1927 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, she was the daughter of the late Christian and Germaine (Sansaricq) Lanoue.
Dylia graduated from high school in her native country of Haiti, and received her Bachelor of Arts from Empire State College.
She married the Rev. David E. Claydon on Oct. 24, 1959 in New York City. The couple resided in many locations throughout the United States during David's military career with the U.S. Navy. Dylia was very supportive of her husband, throughout his military career as well as during his second career as a Methodist minister, serving with the then named, Troy Conference.
She was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Matron. She enjoyed sewing, computers, cooking, reading, and mostly taking care of her family.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by one son, Dr. Joseph Adolf “Dolfi” Allen; one sister, Micheline LaVaud, and two brothers, Daniel and Jacque Lanoue.
Survivors include three children, Dr. Fritz Allen (Marie-Claude) of Bethesda, Maryland, Dominique LaVoie (Robert) of West Stockholm, and Christian Claydon (Amber) of Corinth; eight grandchildren, Aeriel Diaz, Erin LaVoie, Noelle LaVoie, Skyler Claydon, Zoe Claydon, Mark Allen, David Allen and Tania Leon; two siblings, Graziella Lavaud of Nassau County, New York and Roger Lanoue of Fairfax, Virginia; and several nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of Dylia's life will also be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Greenfield Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Wesley Health Care Center for their kindness and compassionate care during her stay.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to your local United Methodist Church or other favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
