Nov. 9, 1927 — Feb. 14, 2020

CORINTH and WEST STOCKHOLM — Dylia L. Claydon, 92, formerly of Corinth and West Stockholm, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs following a long illness.

Born on Nov. 9, 1927 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, she was the daughter of the late Christian and Germaine (Sansaricq) Lanoue.

Dylia graduated from high school in her native country of Haiti, and received her Bachelor of Arts from Empire State College.

She married the Rev. David E. Claydon on Oct. 24, 1959 in New York City. The couple resided in many locations throughout the United States during David's military career with the U.S. Navy. Dylia was very supportive of her husband, throughout his military career as well as during his second career as a Methodist minister, serving with the then named, Troy Conference.

She was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Matron. She enjoyed sewing, computers, cooking, reading, and mostly taking care of her family.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by one son, Dr. Joseph Adolf “Dolfi” Allen; one sister, Micheline LaVaud, and two brothers, Daniel and Jacque Lanoue.