April 20, 1993—June 8, 2022

BALLSTON SPA — Dylan Robert Barber, 29, passed away unexpectedly June 8, 2022, at his home.

Born April 20, 1993, in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Earl and Mary Anne Barber.

Dylan was a 2011 graduate of Ballston Spa High School.

He found enjoyment in cooking, fishing, hunting and anything that had to do with nature. Dylan also enjoyed listening to music. He especially loved family trips to camp during his childhood. Dylan will be remembered for his love for his family, his smart sense of humor and spontaneous unique personality.

Survivors include his brother, Justin Barber and his wife, Kayla of Hudson Falls; his niece and nephew: Emma-Rae and Kanaan Barber; his grandparents, Earl and Loretta Barber; his aunt, Theresa Goff and her husband, Richard; as well as his cousins: Abigail and Christopher Goff.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

