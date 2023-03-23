Jan. 22, 1981—March 10, 2023

RIPARIUS — Dylan Chester Vanselow Brzozowski. age 42, of Riparius, NY passed away in the arms of his wife Sarah Elizabeth (Collins) Brzozowski at home on Friday, March 10, 2023 of natural causes. Dylan was born on Jan. 22, 1981 in Greensboro, NC, and grew up in Brant Lake, NY.

As a child, Dylan loved fishing, and being outside, and is remembered by his sibling, Frances, as being the most caring older brother, who would always help her find a solution to whatever problems she encountered, even if he was the cause of them. Up for an adventure skiing up and down mountains he broke trail for Frances both on the mountain and in life.

Dylan attended North Warren Central School, then earned his bachelor’s degree in library and information science with a minor in astronomy in May of 2009, from the State University of New York at Albany.

Since a child Dylan always knew he wanted to be a father more than anything else. In 2007, the birth of his first child, Autumn, brought him immense joy.

He later met Sarah, the love of his life, who he married on August 21, 2017 during the solar eclipse. Together welcoming the births of their twins, Jasper Thomas and Logan Philip, in 2012, and their daughter, Coralynn Elizabeth, in August of 2016.

Most of his adult life Dylan worked as Black Fly Certified Pesticide Applicator Foreman. He also worked in IT as a website developer. From 2016 to 2020, he worked for Etain as their IT Manager. Over the past few years his most fulfilling career was being a fulltime domestic engineer. Between bike races, rocket launches, trips to the beach, lavish birthday brunches he managed to fit in homework time and creating beautiful dinners. Everything had to have a garnish. He would fill a kitchen or porch with flowers to make sure those he loved felt seen.

As well as his wife and children, Dylan is survived by his mother, Kathleen Vanselow; his father, Kenneth Brzozowski (Lisa Brzozowski); his siblings: Frances Brzozowski (Adam Jacobsen), Oliver Brzozowski; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews who love him and will miss him dearly.

Dylan’s viewing was privately held for family at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. Thursday, March 16, 2023, followed by cremation. A memorial service will be held this August with announcements to follow.