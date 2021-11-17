NEW YORK CITY — Dwight Paul “Dewey” Gorham passed away at his home in New York City on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the age of 79.

He is predeceased by his parents Geraldine (Roberts) and Edward Gorham.

He is survived by his siblings: Dwayne Gorham (Marilyn), Michael Gorham (Jean), Lester Gorham (Laura) and Lynn Gorham. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews: Michelle, Michael, Marissa, Amanda, Jonathan, Kenneth, Whitney and Morgan; and several great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his best friend Jake, a “14-pound stubborn terrier” (as he often called him).

Dewey was born and raised in Fort Edward and graduated from Fort Edward High School, Class of ‘62 and went on to earn his Certification in Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counseling (CASAC). He was employed for many years at St. Luke’s Roosevelt Addiction Center (formerly Smither’s).

He was a good friend of Bill W. for 42 years and opened a meeting in his neighborhood. He was known in his building for the spectacular rooftop gardens he created every year.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, with Father Tom officiating. Rite of Committal will immediately follow the service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Burgoyne Avenue, Fort Edward.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Hillary Post and John Suttle in New York City for their kindness and compassion during the most difficult days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

Condolences for the family may be offered online at kilmerfuneralhome.com.