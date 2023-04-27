March 6, 1954—April 23, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Dwight David Barrett, passed away on April 23, 2023, at the age of 69, at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born on March 6, 1954, to David and Jeanette (Trackey) Barrett.

He graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1972.

Dwight was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, known as the best “Papa” ever. He enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, spending time with his family, listening to music and solving crossword puzzles.

He is predeceased by his mother, Jeanette (Trackey) Barrett and his brother, Dale Barrett.

Dwight is survived by his wife, Karen (Hamblin) Barrett of 48 years; his children: Jason (Kellie) Barrett, Erin Barrett, Colleen Barrett (Larry Traver) and Justin Barrett; his siblings: Helene (Joe) Rabine, Carol Barrett, Bonnie (Wayne) Duval and Mark (Shelley) Barrett; his grandchildren: Chris, Dylan and Noah Barrett, Hunter and Ryder Traver; along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls, with the Reverend Desmond Rossi, Pastor of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, officiating.

Calling hours will follow the funeral services on Saturday until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family asks for any monetary donations be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., at the Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.