Dwight Coldwell

Oct. 11, 1935—June 23, 2021

SALEM — After a short illness, Dwight Coldwell, 85, passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Born October 11, 1935 in Mt. Kisco, NY, he was the son of the late Dwight Joseph and Louise (Hang) Coldwell.

Dwight had many interests in life. He was a skilled and talented carpenter, building many homes and lasting friendships along the way.

He enjoyed bowling for many years (the Cossayuna team), loved hosting and playing horseshoes with his many friends. He loved playing harmonica for the grandkids and dogs. Dwight crafted his hard cider recipe over the years to become a neighborhood favorite.

He loved all animals, especially his “boys” (those big steers in the field).

Dwight is survived by his wife, Arlene Tyler Coldwell; children: Art (Janice) Coldwell, Sandy (Brian) Adams and Linda (Rina) Coldwell; a brother and sister: Don (Alice) Coldwell and Laura Coldwell; grandchildren: Cassandra (George) Conety, David Adams, Kaitlyn (Frank) Coldwell and Meghan (Ethan) Coldwell; great grandchildren: Charlotte and Bo Conety; and many nieces and nephews.