Dwight "Cal" Colvin

SCHUYLERVILLE — On January 27, 2022, at the age of 95, Dwight "Cal" Colvin was reunited with his wife, Dora, who passed away in December 2011.

He was a good man and will be greatly missed by his children: Carol Ann and Harold Burch, Sidney and Carol Colvin, Rodney and Joan Colvin, Whitney and Leona Colvin, Roxanne and Richard Crosier, Rosanne and Timothy Scrom, Joanne Helwig and Tim McInerney, Courtney and Mary Colvin; his grandchildren: Colleen and David Myers, Justin Burch, Adam Burch and Sarah Hoefs, Kyle and Kristin Burch, Joshua and Kaley Colvin, Jessica Colvin, Richard Crosier, Jr. and Velvet Labrake, Amanda and Chris Fifield, Tammi and Mitch Beck, Tiffani and Shane Murray, Traci Scrom and Brant Cheramie, Corey and Katrina Helwig, Andrea and Aaron Sokol; his twenty-five great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law Harry and Alice Clark; his niece and nephews: Tina Carden, Harry and Terry Clark, Henry Helwig, Kim Burch, Chet Rogers; numerous friends; and his cat, Spot.

Besides cherishing the time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren (which included preparing dinner twice a week for any that could make it), Dwight enjoyed his cats, painting, doing word puzzles, smoking his pipe, hunting and fishing, bowling, going to garage sales (lawn hopping as he called it), shopping for reduced candy after holidays, chatting with his friends and people he'd meet along his path.

Dwight's goodness has touched the lives of many. Through them, that goodness will be passed on for generations to come.

A military burial service will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

If you would like to honor Dwight's life, please make a donation to S.A.F.E.R. (Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York), 12 Spring Street, Schuylerville, N.Y. 12871.

