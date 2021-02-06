July 12, 1943—Feb. 3, 2021
CORINTH—Duane M. White, 77, a lifetime resident of Main St., passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Albany Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
Born on July 12, 1943 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Donold and Charlotte (DeLong) White.
Duane graduated from Corinth High School in 1961, and received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Albany State University.
He joined the United States Navy in 1965, serving as a Communication Technician and a Russian radio-intercept operator, until his honorable discharge in 1969.
Duane was first employed as a science teacher in Schuylerville for a few years and then managed three Mobil Stations in Lake Luzerne, Greenfield Center and Corinth for many years. Most recently he owned and operated his own computer repair business, Computer RX in Corinth for the past 20 years.
He enjoyed his coffee, shortwave radio, Harry Potter, reading and writing science fiction and fantasy fiction, but his main love was computers. He owned his first computer in 1985, and progressed from just tinkering to owning his own business.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Loughran Boggs; and one great-niece, Kathryn Hix.
Survivors include his sister, Donna Boggs of Corinth; one brother Dale White (Madelyn) of Queensbury; three nieces: Janelle Hix (Tim) of SC, Jolene Jenks (Raymond) of Argyle, and Laura Murphy (John) of Camillus; one nephew, Daniel White (Danielle Torres); many great-nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
Due to the pandemic, services are private and at the convenience of the family.
A celebration of Duane’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Neuro-Surgical ICU at Albany Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care given to Duane during his stay.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of donations to Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Road, Greenfield Center, NY 12833.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.