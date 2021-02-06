July 12, 1943—Feb. 3, 2021

CORINTH—Duane M. White, 77, a lifetime resident of Main St., passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Albany Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

Born on July 12, 1943 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Donold and Charlotte (DeLong) White.

Duane graduated from Corinth High School in 1961, and received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Albany State University.

He joined the United States Navy in 1965, serving as a Communication Technician and a Russian radio-intercept operator, until his honorable discharge in 1969.

Duane was first employed as a science teacher in Schuylerville for a few years and then managed three Mobil Stations in Lake Luzerne, Greenfield Center and Corinth for many years. Most recently he owned and operated his own computer repair business, Computer RX in Corinth for the past 20 years.

He enjoyed his coffee, shortwave radio, Harry Potter, reading and writing science fiction and fantasy fiction, but his main love was computers. He owned his first computer in 1985, and progressed from just tinkering to owning his own business.