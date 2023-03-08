Jan. 7, 1941—March 6, 2023

GREENWICH/LAKE LUZERNE — Duane J. Gilchrist, Jr., 82, of Call Street, and formerly of Greenwich, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital following a long illness.

Born on Jan. 7, 1941 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Duane, Sr. and Letha (Daggett) Gilchrist.

Duane graduated from Greenwich High School.

He married Deborah M. Montgomery on April 21, 1990 in Glens Falls and the couple resided for many years in Greenwich before moving to their current home in Lake Luzerne.

Duane was employed for many years as a self-employed contractor in the Greenwich area. He was baptized as one of Jehovah Witnesses in 1974 and used his skills for voluntary use in disaster relief and construction.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved nature, fishing, hunting, and spending time in the woods.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one brother, Terry Gilchrist.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 32 years; include two children: Duane Gilchrist, Jr. (Naomi) of GA and Jennie Stumpf (William) of FL; nine grandchildren: Jessica Mariman (Eric), Kiley Gilchrist, Melissa Miller (Sean), Dale Stickle (Olivia), Brent Gilchrist (Michelle), Dustin Stickle, Cody Gilchrist (Lauren), Duane J. Gilchrist IV (Mikayla) and Nancy Ann Stumpf; 13 great-grandchildren: Gavin, Blake, Kaden, Landen, Colten, Birdie, Stella, Brent, Damon, Aniya, Leland, Letty, and Waylon; two sisters: Linda McNiel of Greenwich and Barbara Falkenberg (Tim) of Saratoga Springs; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Service for Duane will be held at a later date to be announced.

The family wishes to thank all of Duane’s caregivers for their kindness and excellent care given to Duane over the years.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to jw.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.