May 19, 1945—Sept. 6, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Duane “Butch” Pronto, 77, a lifelong resident of South Glens Falls, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Born on May 19, 1945, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Edward and Thelma (Osgood) Pronto.

Butch worked as a mechanic for many years for the late Jim Cardinale.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout the Adirondacks. Butch was a diehard New York Giants fan and in his younger years played football for the Greenjackets. His dogs were the center of his world.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Linda Potvin and Carol Gazzillo.

He is survived by his son, Robert Pronto and his significant other, Tracy Lovett of Argyle; his sister, Judy Maloney of South Glens Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

As per Butch’s request, there will be no services.

