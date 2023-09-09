FORT ANN – Duane Brian Cartier passed away unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital on Thursday, August 31, 2023, with his wife and son-in-law at his side. He was 73 years old.

Duane was the son of the late Beatrice (Betters) Cartier and Andrew A. Cartier. He graduated from Fort Ann Central School in 1969 and later obtained his associate degree in criminal justice from Adirondack Community College. He began his career as a New York State Corrections Officer on October 15, 1970, and retired from Great Meadow Correctional Facility on April 25, 2001, after 31 years of service.

Duane married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Kendra, on October 10, 1970, at Notre-Dame de Victoire in Whitehall, NY. Shortly after, on December 16, he was drafted into the United States Army. His assignments included Fort Dix, NJ, Fort Polk, LA and Bad Hersfeld, Germany. He served until December 8, 1972.

No matter what job or task Duane undertook, he did it to the best of his ability. He worked extremely hard to provide a wonderful life for his family and his work ethic was second to none. He could build or fix practically anything, usually to perfection. While Duane worked hard, he also played hard, as he was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, and ice fishing with his pal, Jerry. Most of all, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle with Kendra. They would hit the open road with no destination in mind, often finding the most scenic routes by pure accident.

Every spring, Duane would plant a “small” garden that would feed several families for months. While he was known for his green thumb, he was best at cultivating relationships. To know him was to love him and he will be missed more than words can express. He had an infectious laugh (especially when laughing at his own jokes), a generous spirit, and a huge heart. There was nothing better than advice from Papa, the gentle giant, who could take your worries away with just one hug. He especially liked to advise his son-in-law, Jim, on home maintenance, and this advice was (almost) always followed. Papa wasn’t a man of many words, but when he talked, you listened. He was humble, kind, and the definition of a family man. The love and devotion he displayed to his wife, daughters, and granddaughters was reciprocated tenfold, as they always knew how blessed they were to have him. While Papa’s girls were his pride and joy, he was thrilled to welcome his great grandson, Owen, into the world two years ago. Though Owen may not remember Papa someday, his words of wisdom and witty sayings will most certainly be passed along.

Besides his parents, Duane was predeceased by his sisters, Marlene Scally and Janice Barot.

Survivors include his wife, Kendra LaMay Cartier; his daughters, Renee B. Cartier (husband James Bennefield) of Queensbury and Darcy L. Stoutenger (Erik Schue) of Plattsburgh and granddaughters; Hailey McLaughlin (Alex Rabideau), Sydney and Faith Bennefield and great-grandson, Owen Rabideau, as well as his two brothers, Andrew Cartier and Gary Cartier (Brenda) of Fort Ann, and three sisters; Donna Bell of Fort Ann, Regina Thomas (Jim) of West Lake Village, CA, Gail Tello (Fausto) of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, and several beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is scheduled on Monday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home on 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury. Family members will then proceed to the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery for a burial with full military honors. A celebration of life will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the Country Meadows Barn (10786 State Route 149, Fort Ann, NY 12827).

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Wounded Warriors Project (Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 858541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541) or the Fort Ann Rescue Squad (11287 State Route 149, Fort Ann, NY 12827).

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the EMT’s and the Emergency staff at Glens Falls Hospital for their heroic efforts, as well as to Sister Donna for her compassion and support.

Condolences may be sent directly to the funeral home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.