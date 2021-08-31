Drew Echols

June 6, 1945 - Aug. 10, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Drew Echols, 76, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at his home. Drew sure had his way, because he did not want to go into a nursing facility, which was scheduled to happen within days of his passing at home. He will always be remembered for his incredible sense of humor.

Born June 6, 1945 in Hot Springs, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Cletis and Katherine (Krebs) Echols.

Drew graduated from Hot Springs High School before enrolling in Jonesboro State College. While studying at college, Drew got a call that prompted him to enlist in the United States Air Force during the Viet Nam War. Following this service to his country, Drew proudly worked for Goddard Space Station before again enlisting into the United States Army, in which he served in Special Forces. Drew also spent many years working in Hot Springs at the Casino and Raceway there.