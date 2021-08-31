Drew Echols
June 6, 1945 - Aug. 10, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Drew Echols, 76, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at his home. Drew sure had his way, because he did not want to go into a nursing facility, which was scheduled to happen within days of his passing at home. He will always be remembered for his incredible sense of humor.
Born June 6, 1945 in Hot Springs, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Cletis and Katherine (Krebs) Echols.
Drew graduated from Hot Springs High School before enrolling in Jonesboro State College. While studying at college, Drew got a call that prompted him to enlist in the United States Air Force during the Viet Nam War. Following this service to his country, Drew proudly worked for Goddard Space Station before again enlisting into the United States Army, in which he served in Special Forces. Drew also spent many years working in Hot Springs at the Casino and Raceway there.
After he was honorably discharged for the second time, Drew was on vacation in Florida and ran into a lady named Susan Williams, who also happened to be vacationing there. Her first words to him, "Well aren't you the cutest little thing I've ever seen," were the beginning of their love story. They spent many years moving around the country, creating memories together, before finally settling down in the Adirondacks and getting married November 21, 1984 in Lake George.
Some of his enjoyments included reading, boating and swimming, playing pool, and especially bowling, in which he scored a perfect game of 300 over 27 times.
In addition to his parents, Drew was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Bob Pike.
Those left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, Susan Echols; her daughter, Leigh Belair (Philip Gagnon); three grandchildren, Briehana Murphy, Donelle Murphy, and Jacob Yole; a sister, Nancy Pike and her children; also several cousins, and his dear chihuahua, "Gino."
Per his request, there will be no public services.
All are invited to a gathering at Susan's home at a date to be announced.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Glens Falls Hospital Tower 3 and staff, Dr. Tedesco, and neighbors Kim and Frank Lawrence, as well as Leigh and Philip for the special times they shared together, and Patty Eisenhardt for her delicious carrot cake.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
