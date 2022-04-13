Sept. 20, 1935 – April 10, 2022

The Celebration of a Life Well Lived!

TICONDEROGA—Dr. William J. Brennan was born and raised in Mineville, NY, the eldest son of William and Helen Brennan. He attended Mineville High School where he excelled both academically and athletically. As a varsity athlete he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. He graduated from Mineville High School in 1953.

After high school he matriculated at Fordham University in New York City where he continued to excel academically and athletically. Studying a pre-dental curriculum and playing center fielder on the Fordham varsity baseball team kept him busy until his graduation in 1957. While in New York City he met and started dating the love of his life Patricia. Thereafter he matriculated at the Georgetown University School of Dentistry in Washington, DC. He and Patricia married during his time in Washington before his graduation in 1962.

His first role in the Dental profession was in the United States Air Force where he provided dental care, from 1962 to 1964, to service members at Selfridge Air Force base in Harrison Township, Michigan. It was in Michigan that the couple welcomed the first of their three children, as their daughter Kathleen was born during his military service.

The Brennan family moved to Ticonderoga, NY in 1964 as Dr. Brennan purchased a dental practice and began a more than 53-year career in private practice. The Brennan’s welcomed their two sons, Bill in 1964, and Terry in 1966, in the new home in Ticonderoga.

Dr. Brennan was a pillar of the community for more than half a century in Ticonderoga where he served as a dentist, as well as serving on the local school board, supporting many civic causes, and helping many others in the community.

Dr. Brennan provided dental services to thousands of patients from 1964 until 2017 from his office in this small Adirondack hamlet. In building this extremely successful dental practice he was assisted by three key teammates Kelly Cross, Cindy Plavnicki, and Janette Glading, each of whom worked with him for more than 30 years. During his 53 years in dental practice Dr. Brennan developed a level of excellence in his field that made him sought after for advice from many others in his profession. Dr. Brennan was so skilled that he was selected to serve as a Visiting Faculty Member at the world renowned Pankey Institute for Advanced Dental Education in Key Biscayne, FL. He was one of only 102 practitioners worldwide who was selected to serve on the visiting faculty.

Dr. Brennan was a member of the Ticonderoga Central Schools Board from 1968 until 2008. He served as the President of this school board from 1975 to 2008. During his tenure he provided leadership for the school system during the terms of 12 different Superintendents of Schools, through six major building projects, and the annexation of the Hague Central School District. During his time as School Board President the Ticonderoga School System was recognized as an excellent school when US News & World Report named the Ticonderoga School System as a Silver Medalist School— among the top two percent of schools in the nation. In 2008 his exceptional leadership and service to the Ticonderoga Central Schools was recognized when the New York State School Boards Association honored him with the Everett R. Dyer Award for Distinguished School Board Service for the State of New York.

He was passionate about Ticonderoga and its residents. During the 1990’s, when the local Moses Ludington Hospital came upon financial difficulty, Dr. Brennan rallied and led a group of citizens who raised funding to assist the Hospital and were successful in their efforts to save it for the community.

A life-long devout Catholic, he was committed to his Faith and was a parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ticonderoga as well as frequently attending mass at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Hague. He had a strong devotion to the rosary and prayed many novenas. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 333 in Ticonderoga, NY.

Dr. Brennan and his wife Patricia owned a historic estate on Lake George known as “Sentinel Pines”, located in the town of Hague, from 1975 until 2021. The family enjoyed summers there for many years where, among many other outdoor activities, they enjoyed taking rides on their antique wooden boats. They built a year-round home on the property in 2004 and lived there full-time from 2004 to 2021, where they enjoyed gardening, wood working, spending time with their loyal dog (Pipi Longstocking), watching wildlife and spending time with family and friends.

In March of 2021 Dr. Brennan and his wife Patricia moved to Nashua, NH to be in closer proximity to their son Terry.

He loved his family and was very passionate about both the Boston Red Sox and Notre Dame Football.

He passed peacefully into Eternal Life on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022, at their home in New Hampshire surrounding by his loving wife Patricia and his family.

Dr. William Brennan is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia; his daughter Dr. Kathleen Brennan (son in-law, Dr. Daniel Golder); his son Bill (daughter in-law, Kimberly Brennan); and son Terry; and his grandchildren: Tessa and Megan Brennan. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Faye Brennan, Queensbury; brother-in-law Gerry Cerne (Elaine); many nieces and a nephew.

He was preceded in passing by his parents, William, and Helen Brennan of Mineville, NY, as well as by his younger brother, Joseph R. Brennan of Queensbury, NY.

He leaves behind memories with a great many patients, colleagues, and friends whose lives he impacted in significant long-lasting ways.

