Dr. William E. Carroll

He was finally pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor. While at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine they expanded their family with John, Anne and Jim arriving in quick succession before his graduation in 1974.

Bill and Mary Ellen moved to Greenwich to raise their family in 1978. His family was everything to him — the reason he worked so hard was to give his children the choices he didn’t have when he started out. He was a strict disciplinarian with a heart of gold, determined to raise his kids to be successful in work and life. Among the many things he taught them were a sterling work ethic, being kind to people in trouble, and a loose sense of time where social engagements are concerned, especially in the morning. He had a deep well of kindness and generosity, sometimes hidden by a gruff exterior. He would give you the shirt off his back if you were in need (although even odds it was a Notre Dame T-shirt from 1995).