1944-2021
ITHACA — Dr. Thomas I. Soule, 76, passed away on August 1, 2021 in Ithaca, NY from complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
Tom was born in Fairfax, VT, the second son of Richard Soule, Sr. and Phyllis Soule. He graduated from Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax. He is an alumnus of The College of the Holy Cross, where he received his BA Degree. He received his Doctor of Medicine Degree from the University of Vermont and completed his residency in neurology at Duke University Medical Center.
At the beginning of his medical career, Tom served in the US Army Medical Corps spending time in Seoul, San Francisco, Honolulu, and at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington. After leaving active service, Tom was in the US Army Reserve until 1994, retiring at the rank of Colonel.
It was while working in San Francisco that Tom met his wife of 41 years, the late Ruth (Walker) Soule, who was then beginning her nursing career. Tom and Ruth were married in 1976, and throughout their lives shared a commitment to healthcare as both a profession and a calling.
Tom began his neurology practice in Glens Falls in 1981, working alongside several partners and with the support of many dedicated office staff. Tom was an active member of the Glens Falls Hospital medical staff, serving in various capacities including as a member of the Board of Governors and supporting the pastoral care program. In recognition, Tom was awarded the Hospital’s Harry M. “Mac” DePan Physician Award of Excellence.
Tom and Ruth enjoyed time at home — always in the company of one their four golden retrievers — and in the Glens Falls community as supporters of many local organizations and non-profits. Tom became both an avid skier and sailor in midlife and was grateful to be able to pursue those sports in the Adirondacks. Beyond the sports themselves, Tom greatly enjoyed the camaraderie he developed with his fellow skiers and sailors. After moving to Ithaca in 2017, Tom was able to spend abundant time with his two grandsons while also receiving excellent care from his doctors and the staff of Kendal at Ithaca.
He leaves his daughter, Amanda Shaw, son-in-law Stephen; and grandsons: Everett and Will, of Ithaca; and his son, Thomas E. Soule and daughter-in-law Megan Dwyer, of Chicago. He also leaves his siblings and their spouses: Richard and the late Donna Schwarm Soule of Fairfield, VT, Susan Soule and Dr. Donald McCann of Falmouth, ME, Mary Phyllis Wright and Dr. George Wright of Bangor, ME, Michael Soule of Peterborough, NH, and Timothy and Laura Soule of Cave Creek, AZ. His brother James Soule predeceased him.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena in Ithaca and will be available to view online at stcathofsiena.org via the parish’s livestream. Interment at St. Luke’s Cemetery, Fairfax, VT will be arranged at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation online or by mail, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. Condolences may be addressed to Amanda Shaw, PO Box 4854, Ithaca, NY 14852.
