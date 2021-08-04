Dr. Thomas I. Soule

Tom and Ruth enjoyed time at home — always in the company of one their four golden retrievers — and in the Glens Falls community as supporters of many local organizations and non-profits. Tom became both an avid skier and sailor in midlife and was grateful to be able to pursue those sports in the Adirondacks. Beyond the sports themselves, Tom greatly enjoyed the camaraderie he developed with his fellow skiers and sailors. After moving to Ithaca in 2017, Tom was able to spend abundant time with his two grandsons while also receiving excellent care from his doctors and the staff of Kendal at Ithaca.

He leaves his daughter, Amanda Shaw, son-in-law Stephen; and grandsons: Everett and Will, of Ithaca; and his son, Thomas E. Soule and daughter-in-law Megan Dwyer, of Chicago. He also leaves his siblings and their spouses: Richard and the late Donna Schwarm Soule of Fairfield, VT, Susan Soule and Dr. Donald McCann of Falmouth, ME, Mary Phyllis Wright and Dr. George Wright of Bangor, ME, Michael Soule of Peterborough, NH, and Timothy and Laura Soule of Cave Creek, AZ. His brother James Soule predeceased him.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena in Ithaca and will be available to view online at stcathofsiena.org via the parish’s livestream. Interment at St. Luke’s Cemetery, Fairfax, VT will be arranged at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation online or by mail, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. Condolences may be addressed to Amanda Shaw, PO Box 4854, Ithaca, NY 14852.