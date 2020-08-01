June 22, 1933 — July 28, 2020
INDIAN LAKE — Dr. Terrance J. Fish, 87, of State Route 30, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020 at his home.
Born on June 22, 1933 in Indian Lake, he was the son of the late Douglas J. and Margaret A. (Hamner) Fish. He was a lifelong resident of Indian Lake and a graduate of Indian Lake Central School, University of Buffalo and Buffalo School of Dentistry.
He practiced dentistry in Indian Lake for over 30 years prior to his retirement in 1991.
Terry was an avid hunter, fisherman, coin, stamp and gun collector. He was a life member of the NRA, a member of the Gooley Club and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
He was predeceased by his parents and his wife of 29 years, Marilyn Winkler Fish.
Survivors include his sister, Kathleen Fish Bell; six children: Michael (Cindy) Fish of Wisconsin, Patricia Gabrielsen of Ohio, Timothy (Barbara) Fish of Massachusetts, Margaret (Russ) Evatt of Indian Lake, John (Kelly) Fish of Evans Mills and James T. Fish of Kingston; 14 grandchildren; six great grandchildren. He is also survived by his wife of 29 years, Alice Parker Fish and her sons, Jeffrey (Debbie) Rumpf and Joseph Rumpf.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all services are private.
Private burial will be in Cedar River Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Terry’s memory may be made to the Indian Lake Ambulance Corps, PO Box 39, Indian Lake or to the Parker Benton American Legion Post 1392, PO Box 699, Indian Lake, NY 12842.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 State Route 30, Indian Lake.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
