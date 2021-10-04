GANSEVOORT — After a long-term illness, Dr. Ronald E. Armstrong of Gansevoort, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Most recently he was a resident of the Home of the Good Shepard where he was cared for with great compassion and respect. He passed early Saturday morning with family by his side.

Ron was born in Evansville, Indiana, the son of Earl and Anna Marie Armstrong. He graduated from Memorial Catholic High School and then enlisted into the Air Force. He was first stationed on Iwo Jima and then transferred to the Air Force base in Plattsburgh, New York. While serving in Plattsburgh he enrolled into the Bachelor of Science program at the State University of Plattsburgh. He went on to serve his four years in the Air Force and was honorably discharged. While earning his Bachelor of Science he met his soon to be wife, June Baker. They both graduated with teaching degrees, were married on June 16, 1961, and settled in the Village of South Glens Falls. Ron continued his higher education receiving his master’s degree in Earth Science from Indiana University and later the University Certificate of Advance Study and Doctorate degree from SUNY Albany.