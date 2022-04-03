Dr. Robert George Sellig
May 14, 1941 - March 30, 2022
Dr. Robert George Sellig passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
We will celebrate the life of Bob Sellig at the First Presbyterian Church at 400 Glen St., Glens Falls, New York on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. visitation and 11 a.m. service. All are welcome.
To see full obituary, please go to: https://www.donohuefuneralhome.com/obituaries/dr-robert-sellig
