April 17, 1947—Feb. 28, 2023

LONGMONT, CO — Dr. Robert C. Pringle passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023.

Robert “Bob” lived a very fulfilled life. He was born to parents Theresa M. (Garson) and Charles F. Pringle on April 17, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA.

After graduating high school from Bishop McDevitt in Wyncote, PA, Bob enlisted in the United States Navy where he served our country from 1966 to 1971 as a submarine electronic technician. Throughout that time he received several meritorious unit citations such as:

1. USS John Adams

2. National Defense Service Medal

3. Good Conduct Medal

Upon his honorable discharge, Bob decided to pursue a career in medicine. Bob returned to his home state of PA with his wife of one year, the former Angela Capone, where he attended Penn State University from 1971-1975 and received his bachelor of science in Medicine while being a member of the Alpha Epsilon Delta, an International Premedical Honor Society.

Starting in 1975, Bob attended Temple University and completed his doctor of medicine in 1979. He served his general surgical residency at Albany Medical Center and in 1984 was named Chief Resident. He practiced both general and vascular surgery in Saratoga and Glens Falls, NY. He subsequently was named Vice President of Medical Affairs for Albany Medical Center. Bob later became Chief Medical Director of Glens Falls Hospital. After retirement he continued to provide wound care services for numerous nursing homes in Colorado.

Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Angela Pringle; their two children: Chris Pringle (Suzzane) and Kyra Pringle; grandchildren: Rylee, Dylan, April and Wyatt Pringle; and brother, Charles Pringle.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association.