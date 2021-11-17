Dr. Peter J. Goldblatt

June 8, 1933—Nov. 13, 2021

INDIAN LAKE — Born in Cleveland, OH June 8, 1933 to Dr. Harry and Jeanne (Rea) Goldblatt, younger brother to David Goldblatt. The family moved to Los Angeles, CA when Peter was 13 and as he would say that “he grew up in Cleveland — but grew up much faster in LA”.

Peter enjoyed building Hot Rods with his friends, attended UCLA before moving back to Cleveland. He graduated both Undergrad and Medical School at Western Reserve University, now Case-Western. While there he was a pitcher on the baseball team.

Peter’s professional career began as an officer in the Air Force at the Armed Forces Institute in Washington, D.C., following in his father’s footsteps as a Research and Education focused Pathologist. While in DC he met and married the love of his life, Anna Lou Cole.

Peter and Anna Lou moved to Pittsburgh, PA where he worked at the University of Pittsburgh before moving on to the University of Connecticut and finally in 1979 the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo.

As Chairman of the Department of Pathology at MCO he assembled a team of professionals who built a renowned and well-respected department. At MCO, he also served as the Dean of the Graduate School. Peter retired in 2000 — for three years — before returning to help his colleagues for a few more years.

Peter and Anna Lou purchased the Cedar River Golf Course, Indian Lake, NY in 1986 as a “retirement project,” though Anna Lou mostly ran it along with their sons Pete and Tedd. He cherished the time that he was able to spend in the Adirondacks and the many friends he made and their famous golf trips to other regional courses. Peter often enjoyed hosting his friends from Toledo at the Golf Course as well, many of whom became regulars.

Aside from golf, Peter enjoyed fishing, playing acoustic guitar, and telling his infamous stories. Many of which involved fishing and golfing.

Peter was predeceased by his parents Harry and Jeanne, brother David, sister-in-law Sally. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anna Lou; sons: Pete and Tedd; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 20, 2021 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Route 30, Indian Lake. There will also be a Memorial in Toledo in the Spring.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.