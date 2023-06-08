Aug. 3, 1942—June 4, 2023

PORTAGE, MI — Dr. Marshall Bishop, former President of Adirondack Community College (ACC), passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

He was born in Amsterdam, NY, Aug. 3, 1942. He attended Oakland University, graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in chemistry (1964).

Marshall’s career began at General Motors Pontiac Motor Division as an Experimental Chemist. His education continued at Oakland University, acquiring his master of science in chemistry (1967).

On July 13, 1968, Marshall married Jacqueline Winter, and they moved to Albany, where Marshall completed his Ph.D in inorganic chemistry (1975) from SUNY Albany. While working on his PhD, Marshall was NDEA Research Fellow and Graduate Teaching Assistant.

During Fall 1975, they returned to Michigan, where Marshall joined the Chemistry faculty at Southwestern Michigan College (SMC) in Dowagiac, where he developed the Chemical Technology Program.

In Fall 1985, Marshall was named Dean of Arts and Sciences at SMC. In July 1987, he was named Vice President for Instruction. In July 1998, Marshall was named President of SMC. He retired from SMC in 2001 and, became President of ACC, from which he retired in June 2007.

Marshall was active in the Queensbury community, serving on the Boards of Adirondack Business and School Partnership, Adirondack Regional Chambers of Commerce, Warren County Economic Development Corporation, and Washington County Business Council, and held memberships in Rotary International, United Methodist Church, Friends of Schoharie Crossing, and International Ice Harvesters.

Honors bestowed on Marshall included Certified Professional Chemist from the American Institute of Chemists, and Distinguished Alumni Award — Chemistry Department Oakland University.

Marshall is survived by his wife; two children; his five grandchildren; and six siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Dowagiac United Methodist Church.