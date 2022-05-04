Dr. Magarethe "Maggie" McCurry

Dr. Margarethe "Maggie" McCurry

April 3, 1932 – April 24, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Dr. Margarethe "Maggie" McCurry of Queensbury, NY passed away on April 24, 2022 at the age of 90. She was born April 3, 1932 in New York City to Louis and Emmy Donhauser, who predeceased her.

Maggie graduated from Cathedral High School in NYC in 1949. She received her BS from SUNY at Oneonta in 1953 and MS in Dramatic Arts from New York University in 1970. She did additional post-graduate work at SUNY Plattsburg, SUNY Oneonta, and Sage College. She earned her Doctor of Philosophy, July 20, 1984 from Walden University.

Maggie was a career teacher at the Queensbury School District for 41 years beginning September 1953 before retiring as a teacher/facilitator for the Middle School Enrichment Program in February 1994. She taught several grade levels, most notably junior high English, special education, and implemented the gifted and talented program for exceptional students.

She was heavily involved in the performing arts. She enjoyed taking numerous classes to NYC to see the wonder of Broadway plays and musicals. She was also a Master Teacher for SUNY Plattsburg's Future Teachers Program. She served on Queensbury Faculty Association, NYSTA, NYSUT, and Tri-County Teacher's Association in professional leadership roles. She was proud to be the NEA delegate for NYS. She finally retired in 2014 from the College of St. Rose, where she was an adjunct professor supervising teachers for 15 years.

Maggie was initiated in Delta Kappa Gamma in 1967 and was the Alpha Epsilon Chapter President 1997-1999. She also served as First Vice President, chair of the Research and Legislative Committees, and liaison to Capital Area Council. Ever the educator, Maggie was a Literacy Volunteer ESL tutor beginning in 1993. Her final act of educating was to donate her body to Albany Med College. She made lifetime friendships from the above co-workers, committee members and fellow teachers who were all part of her education family.

Maggie had "family" wherever she found herself. She was a longtime member of St. Alphonsus in Glens Falls before its closing. She was the first female trustee, sang in the choir, taught Faith Formation, and served on many committees. She then became a member of St. Joseph's in Fort Edward. She was endlessly devoted to her spiritual life and strived to learn, understand and grow in her faith. This is her church family. Her volunteer family consisted of Red Cross, GF Recreation, YMCA, and WCHS. She never turned down an opportunity where she could be of service to others in some capacity.

Maggie was once told that she was a woman of many seasons. She enjoyed that. She was interested in everything. When she was not teaching, she was taking classes and learning herself. She had such a thirst for knowledge. She read anything and everything she could get her hands on. She loved traveling and visited several countries, and then proceeded to fall in love with them. At various times she was a tour guide at Saratoga Racing Museum as well as bus and train tours. She was on the Adirondack Regional Coordinator of the Empire State Passengers Association.

Left with many memories are her brother, Howard Donhauser of FL, and his family; and her son, Mark McCurry of Queensbury and his family. She had many nieces and nephews from the McCurry side of the family. Many cousins in Canada and Germany. She has a host of friends too numerous to count that she considered family. She made every person feel that they were the most important person on earth. A special thank you to Sharon, Paul, and Renia who were there for her when her body was failing. Her mind and spirit were forever sharp.

In lieu of flowers, Maggie requests donations be made to: St. Joseph Scholarship Fund, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828; DKG Pi State Educational Foundation, ATTN: Jean Sekel, 128 Inghams Mills Road, Little Falls, NY 13365; C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park Street, Pruyn Pavilion, Glens Falls, NY 12801; Dana Farber/Brigham & Women's Cancer Center, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.

Mass for Maggie will be Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Fort Edward, NY, followed by a gathering in the rectory with light refreshments.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.