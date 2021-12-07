Oct. 30, 1927—Dec. 4, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Dr. Hyung Rin Kim, 94, peacefully passed away on December 4, 2021, with his family by his side. Dr. Kim (as most knew him) fought a long fight against Alzheimer’s. Every day of this fight, his wife of 65 years, Eleonora Pallante Kim, was at his side. His last words to her were “I love you.” Their devotion to each other is everlasting.

Dr. Kim, born on October 30, 1927, in Pyungannam-Do, Korea, the son of Ki Woo and Num Ei Kim. His parents, his younger sister, Hyung Sook Kim, who he believed predeceased him during the chaos of the Korean War, were all medical doctors. He carried on this legacy of medical care when he graduated in 1949 from Severance Union Medical College, a.k.a. Yonsei University Medical School.

While he was completing his surgical residency, the Korean War broke out and he served from 1950 to 1953 as a battlefield surgeon, attached to the 101st Army Division of the Republic of Korea (South). During his service, he was taken prisoner by Chinese troops, but eventually was able to escape. In 1953, Dr. Kim immigrated to the United States, eventually becoming an American citizen on December 21, 1961. Dr. Kim was a general surgeon for more than 50 years, many of those at Glens Falls Hospital and the former Corinth Hospital. He was a fellow of both the American College of Surgeons and International College of Surgeons. He loved his work taking care of people, healing them when he could and consoling them when medicine and science were inadequate.

Dr. Kim is survived by his wife, Eleonora Pallante Kim, his children: Paul (Sandy) of Paris VA, Ron (Jennifer) of Saratoga Springs, NY, Ellen “Ellie” of Corinth, NY, Andrew (Rebecca Riley) of Los Angeles, CA and Beverly (Jim) Turner of Hudson, NY. His pride and joy were his grandchildren: Harrison (Kayla) Kim of Austin, TX, Melissa (Brandon) Whitehead of Reston, VA, Rebecca (Jake Griffin) Kim of Boston, MA, Elizabeth (Shawn DePasquale) Kim of Los Angeles, CA, Stephen Kim of Saratoga Springs NY, Riley Kim and Carlo Kim of Los Angeles and Jordan Turner, New York, NY and Jenna Turner, Guilderland, NY.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Myers, Lowanna Ayers, Maura Huntz and the entire staff of High Peaks Hospice for their support and compassion over the months and years.

