March 23, 1926 — Sept. 28, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Dr. Harold D. Poster, DPM, 93, of Glens Falls, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs.
Born March 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Irving and Alice (Schneider) Poster.
He was an officer with the US Navy, serving during World War II.
Harold did his undergraduate studies at Brooklyn College before continuing his education and graduating from New York College of Podiatric Medicine with his podiatric degree.
On Dec. 25, 1949, he married Myrna A. Zackowitz at Temple Sinai in Brooklyn. They were married 42 years before she passed away on June 23, 1991.
Harold and Myrna decided to move to the Glens Falls area to raise their family. Harold was a well-known podiatrist in the Glens Falls area. He started his practice on Glen Street in 1951 before moving to Pine Street and continued to work alongside his son, Gary, until 2016.
He was a member of Temple Beth El and their Brotherhood, the Masonic Lodge, Jewish War Veterans, Bnai Brith and was past president of The local NYS Podiatric Medical Association.
Harold enjoyed playing poker, photography, computers and traveled extensively throughout the world. He was also proud to have graduated from clown school. When wearing his clown outfit, he went by the name Happy Hal and took great pleasure in entertaining disabled children.
Survivors include his children, Gail (Marty) Nash of Guilderland, Dr. Gary (Carlene) Poster of Glens Falls and Dr. Robert Poster of Syracuse. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Dr. Brittni Poster, Myles (Lauren, Esq) Poster, Esq, Mitchell Poster, Madisen Poster, Alyssa Nash, CPA and Kelly Nash, Esq; along with several nieces and one nephew.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family at Temple Beth El Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Donations in Harold’s memory may be made to Hospice of Saratoga County.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
