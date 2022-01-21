GLENS FALLS — Dr. H. Gerald Hare of Glens Falls. NY and formerly of Falmouth, MA, 87, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Jan. 9, 2022 while in rehab at the Fort Hudson Health System.

Dr. Hare “Gerry”, originally from West Newton and Duxbury, MA moved to Falmouth after graduating from MIT in Industrial Management and earning his Medical Doctorate in Internal Medicine from Harvard Medical School with residencies in Salt Lake City, UT, Dartmouth, NH and Rochester, NY to start a private medical practice. While on the Falmouth Hospital staff, he was appointed Chief of Internal Medicine.

After 25 years he closed his practice and furthering his interest in medical outcomes earned a masters of public health from Boston University. He traveled the country working locum tenens for various medical groups before joining Hudson Headwaters Healthcare Network (HHHN) where he practiced 20 more years until his retirement. His last years were at the International Paper Company in Ticonderoga, NY.

In addition to his medical work Gerry loved music, reading, sailing, gardening, canoeing, figure skating, golf and tennis. He was a member of various groups and clubs. He taught himself Spanish and participated in two medical missions to Central America. He also worked with various organizations such as: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Literacy Volunteers, Boy Scouts, and Caritas. He was an adjunct teacher at Cape Cod Community College and SUNY Adirondack. He enjoyed working with and helping people.

Gerry was predeceased by his parents Dr. Hugh Clifford Hare and Louise H. Hare, of West Newton, MA and CA, his two brothers Richard and Peter Manville of FL. He leaves his wife of 38 years, Linda; sons: Frederick J. Hare of Falmouth, MA and Hugh S. Hare of FL; daughter, Kristen Veader, of Mansfield, MA; sister, Sue Coombs, of Duxbury, MA; three grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and their families.

Services will be private with a Celebration of Life planned for a future time. The family is especially thankful for the help and support from the Glens Falls Police and Fire Departments, the Glens Falls Hospital, Fort Hudson Health System and neighbors and friends. There are many heroes there. Remembrances and condolences for Gerry may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flower’s please consider donating to one of the following: Glens Falls Police Department, 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; Glens Falls Fire Department, 134 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation, 9 Carey Lane, Queensbury, NY 12804; Crandall Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; Fort Hudson Health System, 139 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828; Alzheimer’s Disease Research, PO Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950; or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton, Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.