Dr. F. Franklin Westfall, Jr.

Oct. 17, 1936 – June 12, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Dr. F. Franklin “Frank” Westfall, Jr., 85, passed away Sunday June 12, 2022 at his home in Glens Falls, NY, surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was predeceased by his parents, Florent and Pauline (Dunn) Westfall, and his sister, Frances Davis.

Frank was born in a small town in West Virginia called Edmiston on Oct. 17, 1936. He graduated as valedictorian of his high school class, and went on to attend college at West Virginia University. After graduating from college in three years, Frank decided to pursue a career in medicine and attended medical school at George Washington University, where he graduated with distinction. He then enlisted in the United States Navy where he conducted his internship and served as a Naval Flight Surgeon for five years.

After an honorable discharge from the Navy, Frank began the next chapter of his life when he moved to New York City and started his residency in ophthalmology at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center. Frank was completing his residency in 1969 when he met the love of his life, Mary Anne Baker, and the two were subsequently married on April 4, 1970.

Frank practiced ophthalmology for three years in Maryland. It was during that time that he and Mary Anne started their family and had their first two children, David and Jonathan. In 1973, Frank and Mary Anne moved to Glens Falls, had three more children, Matthew, Suzanne and Paul, and spent 52 blissful years.

In his free time, Frank enjoyed various hobbies including tennis, sailing, and monthly meetings with his “investment club.” Later in life, Frank took up golf and always brought a smile to everyone’s face when he brought home his latest golf improvement gadget of the month.

Frank was an extremely hard worker and, in total, practiced medicine for more than fifty years. He was an amazing and dedicated father who, despite his busy schedule, always found the time to attend countless school and sporting events for his five children and nine grandchildren. Frank was the consummate gentleman, and always maintained his humble manner and fantastic sense of humor.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 52 years, Mary Anne: his son, David and wife, Joanne; grandchildren: Nicholas, Vincent and Julia; his son, Jonathan and wife, Jenelle; grandchildren: Ethan and Paige; his son, Matthew and wife, Maria; his daughter, Suzanne and husband, Safdar; grandchildren: Daniel and Farrah; and his son, Paul and wife, Kamal; grandchildren: Ronan and Kieran.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury, NY.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.