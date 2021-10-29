May 7, 1932—Oct. 26, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Dr. E. Clayton Burgess, Jr., passed away in Glens Falls Hospital on October 26, 2021, after a short-term illness. He was 89 years old.

He was born May 7, 1932, in Merced, CA, and was the son of United Methodist Minister, Dr. E. Clayton Burgess Sr. and V. Louise (Knox) Burgess. He graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, CA, in 1950, and graduated from Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, OH, in 1954, majoring in philosophy and history. He attended Boston University School of Theology, graduating in 1957, and 1959, with master’s degrees in New Testament Theology and Christian Ethics.

In 1984, he earned a Doctor of Ministry degree from the Ecumenical Theological Seminary in Detroit, MI, where he studied the psychology of healing from a Jungian perspective. For most of his career, he served as a pastor for the Troy, NY, Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC), including the following churches: North Chatham and Niverville-Chatham Center UMC’s, Hartford UMC, Grace UMC (St. Johnsbury, VT) and South Glens Falls UMC. When pastor at SGF UMC he led the effort to build the current church building and Sunday school, and introduced ecumenical healing services to the congregation.

During a Sabbatical period, he incorporated and directed the Dayspring Counseling Center in Glens Falls, NY, where he primarily counseled cancer patients. During this time, he also created a “house church” called Faith Community which was comprised of people of all faiths. He is the author of two books: “To Ring Like a Bell That has No Flaw: A Celebration of Faith (2007)” and “Making Sense of Religion (2020).” He wrote and delivered hundreds of sermons and essays, focusing on in-depth understandings of contemporary faith. He retired from the ministry in 1997, and made his home in South Glens Falls, NY, though continuing to serve God and his community, until his passing. His final project, a collaboration with Judy Rosebrook, was a guided meditation CD entitled, “The Secret Garden” (2021).

Clayton was a true adventurer. His hobbies included: traveling the world, including making his last trip to India when he was 87 years old. He spanned the globe visiting: Europe, Asia and Central and North America. He loved learning about and appreciating people of all faiths, and believed that God loved and accepted everyone into the kingdom of heaven. He also enjoyed: scuba diving, skeet shooting, reading, antique collecting and flying. His childhood hero was Charles Lindbergh; before his retirement, he was a licensed pilot and owned his own airplane.

He is survived by his wife, Alice L. Burgess; two children: Rebecca (Douglas) Brigham of Cary, NC, and Joanna (Ross) Burgess-Stocks of Apex, NC; three stepchildren: Eileen Manz of Troy, NY, Virginia (Paul) Baird of Damascus, MD, and Cynthia Kimmey (Jack) of Voorheesville, NY; and six grandchildren: Meghan and Jack Brigham, Michael and Kyle Baird and Kassandra and Conor Kimmey. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Rosamond Schurr of Portland, OR; and former wife, Shirley M. Burgess of Apex, NC. He was predeceased by his brother, the Reverend David P. Burgess; and granddaughter, Anna Rose Brigham. Clayton was also dearly loved by family in Georgia, Maryland, Ohio, California, Arizona and Oregon, and many wonderful and loving friends from the Glens Falls area and around the globe.

Prior to the service, visitation with the family will occur at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, NY, 12803. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of E. Clayton Burgess, Jr. to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, to support cancer research and patient care, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA, 02284; or Operation Smile, to support free cleft palate surgery, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA, 23453.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY, 12803. To view Clayton’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.