Oct. 5, 1950—Jan. 19, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Dr. Desmond R. Del Giacco, M.D., passed away peacefully on January 19, 2022 with his family by his side.

Desmond was born on October 5, 1950, in Albany, N.Y., the son of Dr. Rudolph and Claudia Stafford Del Giacco.

Desmond graduated from Bethlehem Central High School in 1968, and received his bachelor’s degree from Union College in 1972, where he majored in music theory and chemistry. He graduated from Albany Medical College, Class of 1976. He completed his residency at The Mariam Hospital, Brown University. Desmond continued his training, completing a pulmonary fellowship at Albany Medical Center.

Dr. Del Giacco served the Saratoga community since 1981 as one of the first sub-specialists to join Saratoga Hospital. Spending time with Desmond was all it took to understand his passion. He served on the Saratoga Hospital Board of Directors for almost twenty years, and is one of a small group of “Honorary Trustee” members. This honor was in recognition of not only his years of service on the board, but his contribution to the organization’s success.

Dr. Del Giacco established a private practice in pulmonary and critical care in 1981, and was joined by cardiologist, Dr. Andrij Baran. Dr. Rodney Ying joined the pulmonary practice in 1989. Dear friend, Mary Barthalmas, managed the practice for over 35 years until her passing in 2019. Presently, the office is managed by Debbie Lloyd, who has also been with the practice for over 30 years. Desmond served as Medical Director and under his leadership oversaw the development of a modern Intensive Care Unit at Saratoga Hospital. Saratoga Hospital is proud that the ICU carries his name along with the wonderful Marylou Whitney.

Dr. Del Giacco served as Senior Medical Director for Clinical Services and Medical Staff Quality and Education from 2018-2022, Director of the Intensive Care Unit from 1986-2018, Saratoga County Chest Clinic Medical Director from 1984-2022, Medical Director of Pulmonary Function Laboratory from 1981-2022, Director of Respiratory Therapy from 1981-2022, and Hospice Medical Director from 1987-2010. Dr. Del Giacco also served on almost every medical staff committee, including the Credentials Committee, at Saratoga Hospital during his 41-year career. In addition, he served as the Medical Director of Saratoga County Public Health from 1981-2022, and as the Medical Director of the Tuberculosis Program, which he truly enjoyed.

He received the Community Service Award in 2012 presented by Saratoga Hospital medical staff, the CDPHP Physicians Award in 2007, and the Patient’s Choice Award for Compassionate Physician. His professional memberships included: American Thoracic Society, New York Trudeau Society, American College of Physicians, American College of Chest Physicians Fellow, Medical Society of the State of New York, and County of Saratoga Medical Society.

Dr. Del Giacco’s commitment to his patients never wavered. He served thousands of patients over his career, made himself available at any time day or night, and continued to practice until the last days of his life. He always made time to share his knowledge and years of experience. And above all, he loved being a physician.

Dr. Del Giacco often shared that his wife, Betsy Del Giacco, of 47 years made all of his accomplishments possible by being the best and most supportive partner he could have ever had. The passion he held for his work was also seen in his passion and dedication to his family. Along with his loving wife, he is survived by his children: Eamon Del Giacco (Meghan), Abby DeFeo (Kyle), and three grandchildren: Rhys, Matthew, and Maeve Del Giacco. Desmond is survived by his five siblings: Christine Hislop, Stephen Del Giacco, Dr. Eric Del Giacco, M.D., Claudia Cowling, and Maria Del Giacco. Desmond was uncle to many wonderful nieces and nephews, and a dear friend and mentor to so many.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Saratoga City Center, 522 Broadway Entrance, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation, c/o Ann Carroll, 211 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or www.saratogahospitalfoundation.org in honor of Dr. Desmond Del Giacco.

