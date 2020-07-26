SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — Dr. Charles Daniel Wyckoff, 90 years of age, passed away on July 12, 2020, in his home in Summerfield, Florida. "Chuck" was born in Brooklyn in 1930. He served two years in the U.S. Navy. Chuck married Dorothy Evelyn Wyckoff in 1949. Chuck and Dorothy lived in Brooklyn, and then Lynbrook where they raised four children (Charles, Robert, Dorothy, and Kenneth).

Chuck was a New York City police officer, and spent many years assigned to the Police Harbor Unit. His love of boating extended to his family life. Many family outings we're spent on the family boat in the waters of Jamaica Bay, fishing, swimming, watching Coney Island fireworks from the boat on Friday nights. In 1960 Chuck took the family on a boating trip through New York Harbor, up the Hudson River, all the way to Canada. Later, many summers were spent camping on the islands on Lake George.

Upon retiring from the NYPD in 1977, Chuck and Dorothy moved to Lake Luzerne, where Chuck enjoyed a second career as a chiropractor. He maintained an active practice until he retired and moved to Summerfield, Florida in 2001.

Chuck is preceded in death by his youngest son, Ken and by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy, who passed away in 2017. Chuck is survived by his three remaining children, Charlie, Bob, and Dot, as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Chuck will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, along with his wife, Dorothy.

