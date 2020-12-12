Dr. Brienne LeMay

Brie was funny and loving but had a knack for sarcasm that often left a lot to be interpreted. Her personality was magnetic and her smile would light up any room. Those that knew her, loved her, and the bonds she formed with her friends would prove to last her lifetime.

Brie lived her life by her own rules. She had a confidence that couldn’t be matched and a drive that wouldn’t quit. As a young Vet Tech professional she was determined to be more. Hard work, dedication and God-given talent led her to the role of Lead Veterinary Surgeon. She was highly respected and loved by her colleagues and community. Program director of FCNMHP, Cameron Moore, can be quoted as stating, “Dr. LeMay was such a bright young talent who helped so many. I am grateful for all she did to help our pets and community over the years. Her work family and all of us in animal welfare will miss her greatly.”

Although animals were her first passion, Brie fell in love with flying planes and was working towards obtaining her pilot’s license. She recently discovered the freedom of the open road and (according to Facebook) began a relationship with her motorcycle. In her free time, Brie loved to take group rides with her motorcycle family. She was a self-proclaimed handyman always working on house projects, most recently the remodel of her newly purchased home. Her most cherished time was spent with her friends and fur babies.