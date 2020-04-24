Mar 28, 1945 — April 22, 2020
FORT ANN —Dr. Anthony Joseph Lomenzo, passed away peacefully at home after chronic health issues.
Born in Queens, to Anthony R. Lomenzo and Aurora (Corrado) Lomenzo, Anthony graduated from Newtown Highschool in Queens. Anthony served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and did not speak much about this part of his life. He started his career as a public-school teacher at his alma mater. After a few years, he went on to work for the New York Division of Parole. This brought him to upstate New York where he met the love of his life, Cynthia Rae, in the summer of 1973. He would frequent the Portage Restaurant in Fort Ann where Cynthia was a waitress. He was smitten right away and the two were married that same year on November 17. He fell in love with Fort Ann and moved permanently from the city in 1976 where they raised their 2 children. He later served in the New York Guard, retiring at the rank of major and went on to further his education, earning his doctorate degree in public administration. He retired as a senior parole officer.
Anthony had many interests in his 75 years which included, studying history, especially WWII, operating a ham radio, electric trains, playing the guitar, the list could go on. He spent a lot of time in his office, which is referred to as “the shack.” To say it was cluttered was an understatement. He was a member of the American Legion, where he once served as commander in Fort Ann. He spoke French and was fluent in German. Anthony and Cynthia loved riding on their Honda Goldwing Trike. Known as “Doc,” Anthony was a member of Bones Motorcycle Club.
Besides, his parents, Anthony is predeceased by his brothers, John Miritello and Robert Miritello Lomenzo and his in-laws, Floyd and Reta (Elms) Winchell.
Survivors are his wife, Cynthia Rae (Winchell) Lomenzo, his son and daughter-in-law, Anthony Robert, and April (Rathbun) Lomenzo II of Stony Creek, his daughter and son-in-law, Aurora Reta and Matthew Mattison of Hudson Falls. Anthony also leaves behind grandchildren who knew him as “Papa”, Adam (Sydney) Lomenzo, Emma Lomenzo, M. Isaiah Mattison and Benjamin Mattison.
Arrangements are being held by Masons Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank High Peaks Hospice, the staff on Tower 2 at Glens Falls Hospital, and Empire Ambulance.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to High Peaks Hospice or Fort Ann Fire or EMS.
