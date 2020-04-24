Dr. Anthony Joseph Lomenzo

Born in Queens, to Anthony R. Lomenzo and Aurora (Corrado) Lomenzo, Anthony graduated from Newtown Highschool in Queens. Anthony served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and did not speak much about this part of his life. He started his career as a public-school teacher at his alma mater. After a few years, he went on to work for the New York Division of Parole. This brought him to upstate New York where he met the love of his life, Cynthia Rae, in the summer of 1973. He would frequent the Portage Restaurant in Fort Ann where Cynthia was a waitress. He was smitten right away and the two were married that same year on November 17. He fell in love with Fort Ann and moved permanently from the city in 1976 where they raised their 2 children. He later served in the New York Guard, retiring at the rank of major and went on to further his education, earning his doctorate degree in public administration. He retired as a senior parole officer.