Sept. 27, 1947—Aug. 11, 2023

GANSEVOORT — Douglas W. Tyner, Sr., 75, of Gansevoort, passed away Friday morning, August 11, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital after battling many health issues over the last several years.

Born on Sept. 27, 1947 in Tyler, TX, he was the son of the late Deward William and Anna Elizabeth (Stickland) Tyner.

After high school, Doug joined the United States Navy, serving his country aboard the USS Bennington from 1964 to 1968 during the Vietnam War.

On June 4, 1993, Doug married the former Priscilla Gates in Fort Edward and the two of them have enjoyed many wonderful years together.

He worked for the New York State Department of Corrections and was stationed at several prisons in the state, retiring as a Lieutenant in 2008.

Doug was a talented handyman and wood worker and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, fishing and hunting.

In addition to his parents, Doug is predeceased by his brothers-in-law: Butchie, Eddie, and Jimmy Gates.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Priscilla H. Tyner of Gansevoort; his children: Douglas W. Tyner, Jr. of CA, Leanne Riley (Erwin) of Queensbury, Bethany Tyner of Greenwich, and Nicole Hermance of Wilton; his grandchildren: Hailey, Brayden, Urijah, Addison and Nathan; two sisters: Patsy Tyner and Carrie Tyner both of TX; his favorite fishing buddy, Jeff Hermance; two brothers-in-law: Myron Gates (Robyn), and Ronnie Gates; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at the Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street in Glens Falls.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to You Are Not Alone Program at VFW Post 6196, 32 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

