June 3, 1949—April 25, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Douglas W. Deveney, 73, a resident of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.

Doug was born June 3, 1949 in Carle Place, NY and was the son of the late William and Eileen (Kelly) Deveney.

A graduate of Carle Place High School he enlisted in the Army. He served two tours in Vietnam, receiving numerous medals, including the Soldier’s Medal for Heroism.

After his discharge, he joined the New York City Police Department where he proudly served until an injury that forced his retirement.

He was a member of the VFW 2468, American Legion Post 574 and EAGLES.

He is survived by his wife Nancy (Martin) Deveney; and his children: Kelli Murphy (Kelly), Douglas Deveney (Mary), Shaun Deveney (Lisa Corso), Jason Martin (Michelle); he is also survived by his grandchildren: Breanna and Ares Chandler, Rory, Kyan and Crosby Murphy, Shea, Kelsy and Ethan Deveney, Ryan LaMarche, Jason II and Kaitlynn Martin; and great-grandson, Phoenix Hargrave. He is also survived by his sister, Colleen (Wayne) Catalano; and his brother, William (Darlene) Deveney; and brothers-in-law: Bruce Martin and Jeffrey (Cathy) Martin..

A funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m., on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Burial will follow at noon at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road Schuylerville.

Family and friends are invited to and may call from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the funeral home.

Donations can be made in Doug’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.