HADLEY and DAVENPORT, Fla. — Douglas V. Wood, 87, of First Avenue, passed away peacefully at his home.
Born on Nov. 19, 1931 in Hadley, he was the son of the late Douglas Guy Wood and Mildred A. (Deuel) Sherman Wood. Doug was a 1950 graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School, where he was very active in sports. He attended Boy's State at Colgate University in his junior year of high school.
He married Irene Jockers on Jan. 19, 1952 in Hollis, Long Island.
He worked for International Paper Company in Corinth for 42 years, retiring in 1992. He worked all but one year in the power plant, where he started out as a coal handler and retired as assistant superintendent of power. Prior to becoming a part of management, he was financial secretary of the Fireman Oilers Union Local 106 for 25 years. He was also a member of International Paper Quarter Century Club.
Doug was also a member of the Luzerne Hadley Fire Department (Van R. Rhodes) for 31 years. He joined the American Legion Post 70 in Saratoga in the late '60s, then, when the post in Lake Luzerne became active, he transferred to that post. He was also a member of the Hudson Sacandaga VFW in Hadley, a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie No. 2586 of Saratoga.
Following his retirement, Doug and Irene spent some years in Davenport, Florida, where he worked for Disney's Wide World of Sports part-time for seven years. His favorite teams were the Boston Red Sox and any other team that beat the Yankees.
His hobbies included golf, bowling, snowmobiling and four-wheeling. He was financial secretary of three bowling leagues in the 1970s and '80s. His goal in life was to shoot his age in golf, which he did for the first time on Father's Day when he shot a 77 at Brookhaven, and then again at 78. For those who don't golf, that is something that very few people do. He also spent a lot of time remodeling his home.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his wife of 66 years, Irene Wood, who passed away Oct. 12, 2018; and four sisters-in-law, Rita Greer, Kathleen McCaw, Ann Centerbar and Joan Leite.
Survivors include her two children, Diane Schuh of Lake Luzerne and Florida and Douglas Guy Wood and his companion, Linda DeSantis, and family of Lake Luzerne; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday at Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.
Contributions in Doug's memory may be directed to a charity of one's choice.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.