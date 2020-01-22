June 6, 1956 — Jan. 14, 2020
HADLEY — Douglas R. Swart, 63, of Rockwell Street, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2020 at his home.
Born on June 6, 1956 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late James H. and Violet (Patience) Swart. He was a 1974 graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School.
After graduation Doug had worked various jobs that included The Animal Safari Game Reserve in Gansevoort and the Fish Hatchery in South Glens Falls. Doug attended a Farrier School in Oklahoma, and then he worked for Bud Ramsey with the horse and buggies in Lake George. Doug headed to Texas to work in the oil refinery for a short time. Upon his return to New York, Doug started in February of 1991 as a journeyman in the Ironworker Local Union 12 until his retirement in 2012. In his “retirement” he enjoyed working at the Bend of the River Golf Course. Doug was also the “Official Assistant Groundkeeper” at the Brady’s River Property.
He enjoyed staying busy tinkering at projects around the house. He also enjoyed being at his camp boating, canoeing and fishing. Doug liked to watch old western shows and British comedy shows. He had served on the Town of Hadley Grievance Committee and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his loving companion, Kim Romano of Hadley; a sister, Janet Lee Gates of Watertown; a brother, James (Judith) Swart of Queensbury; Kim’s daughter, Alyssa (Matt) Fluri of Saratoga Springs and their children, Gabriella, Vincent and Joseph; a niece, nephews, many friends and his beloved dogs, Dakota, Jacks and Duke.
In keeping with Doug’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.
A celebration of Doug’s life will be celebrated in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doug’s memory may be directed to Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.