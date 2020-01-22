June 6, 1956 — Jan. 14, 2020

HADLEY — Douglas R. Swart, 63, of Rockwell Street, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2020 at his home.

Born on June 6, 1956 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late James H. and Violet (Patience) Swart. He was a 1974 graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School.

After graduation Doug had worked various jobs that included The Animal Safari Game Reserve in Gansevoort and the Fish Hatchery in South Glens Falls. Doug attended a Farrier School in Oklahoma, and then he worked for Bud Ramsey with the horse and buggies in Lake George. Doug headed to Texas to work in the oil refinery for a short time. Upon his return to New York, Doug started in February of 1991 as a journeyman in the Ironworker Local Union 12 until his retirement in 2012. In his “retirement” he enjoyed working at the Bend of the River Golf Course. Doug was also the “Official Assistant Groundkeeper” at the Brady’s River Property.

He enjoyed staying busy tinkering at projects around the house. He also enjoyed being at his camp boating, canoeing and fishing. Doug liked to watch old western shows and British comedy shows. He had served on the Town of Hadley Grievance Committee and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

