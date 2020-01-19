Douglas M. and and Gail S. (Davis) Strodel

WARRENSBURG — We are mourning the tragic loss of Douglas M., 75, and Gail S. (Davis) Strodel, 72, who both died early in the morning of Dec. 31, 2019 at their home in Warrensburg.
Doug was born Sept. 17, 1944 in Syracuse. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1971, inventing the Strodel Loader in 1968. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve. Gail was born Aug. 28, 1947, also in Syracuse. They lived in their house in Warrensburg since 1976. Both were very well known in the community through D&G Hardware and D&G Coins. Doug also served as a part time Warren County Sheriff’s deputy and Warren County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol. Doug served on the Warrensburg Town Planning Board in the 1990’s and ran as a candidate for the post of town supervisor and later for Sheriff in 1999. Both Doug and Gail had a passion for animals, having pets including horses, ducks, geese, dogs, and cats over the years. When not working or spending time with their pets, they could also be found working in their bountiful garden which also attributed to Gail’s enjoyment of baking and cooking. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, having married in Cicero, in September of 1969.
Doug was predeceased by his parents, Elsa Neidhardt Sandness and Jacob Strodel; and two sisters, Marlene (Pauls) Grosso-Corso and Georgia (Pauls) Leonard. He is survived by sisters, Sandra (Strodel) Johnston and Jean Marie Caglia; brothers, Karl Strodel and Mike Pauls. Gail was predeceased by parents, Solomon Davis and Lillian (Fineman) Davis. She is survived by brothers, Stuart Davis and Fred Davis; and sister, Rhonda Brenner.
Both are survived by nephews, Jeffrey Davis (Heidi Miller) Davis;, Seth Brenner, Brian Davis and his partner Lance Blevins, Rachael Davis, Shana (Davis) Feissner (Robert) Feissner, Melissa Davis; grandnephews, Alexander, Tyler, Dylan, and Zachary Davis, Collin, and Logan Feissner; great-grandniece, Karen Mitchell, Camie (Strodel) Sellin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Alexander Funeral Home in Warrensburg. Funeral services will be held in Syracuse at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
