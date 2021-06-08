Douglas J. Murphy

Doug worked as a heavy equipment operator for Local 106, Operating Engineers. After his retirement in 1993 he helped his wife with her cake business, taking on the role of “Chief Frosting Maker”. Anyone who knew Doug, knew he had a green thumb as he enjoyed spending many hours working in his flower gardens. Along with his gardening he had a great love of the Praying Mantis. For many years he would breed them, store their eggs until the spring when they would hatch and he would sprinkle them throughout his garden. He spent many hours watching them grow and live amongst his flowers.

Doug and Cindy enjoyed traveling out West, taking many trips to Albuquerque, NM, Farmington, NM, Santa Fe, NM, Sedona, AZ, Durango, CO, Las Vegas, NV and the Grand Canyon. Doug had a great fondness of Mickey Mouse and especially liked going to Disney. Most nights you would find him in his favorite recliner eating his favorite snack, a big bowl of popcorn that was cooked on the stove in a kettle, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and salt, all while watching a “Good Western” or a NY Yankees game. He was an avid NY Yankees fan. Anyone who stopped to visit Doug would hear a couple of sayings as you parted ways, “Watch the Post”, he had a big steel post at the end of his driveway so that anyone pulling in and out of his driveway would stop running over his flowers that he worked so hard on. “Say Hello to all of my friends in (where ever you were from)” and he would try to say it before you said to him, “Say Hello to all my friends in Glens Falls”, it was almost a little game, who could say it faster. “Keep the Faith Kid” was another that he often said to each one of us as we departed from our visit. Anytime he wanted Cindy to cook something he hadn’t had in a while he would say, “Ohhh, I haven’t had that in a 100 years”, with a Big Smile on his face. He had a sarcastic quick wit about him that would leave you smiling every time you were in his presence.