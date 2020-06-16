× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 3, 1957 — June 12, 2020

GRANVILLE — Douglas Hurley, age 63, passed away following a short illness on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home.

Doug and his twin brother Dan were born on June 3, 1957, the sons of Stanley L. and Mary (Hicks) Hurley.

Doug attended Granville High School and joined the military where he served for two years. Upon being discharged from the military he sought out his brother who was living in Wyoming and got a job with him working on an oil rig. Except for the military time, the two were always in close proximity. Together they moved back to Granville. No matter what, they always had each other’s back. While in school they looked to so much alike they would switch places in classrooms without the teacher’s knowledge.

Doug lived his life believing in family — God-country and NASCAR. He was an avid fan of racing whose favorite driver was Denny Hamlin.