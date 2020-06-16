June 3, 1957 — June 12, 2020
GRANVILLE — Douglas Hurley, age 63, passed away following a short illness on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home.
Doug and his twin brother Dan were born on June 3, 1957, the sons of Stanley L. and Mary (Hicks) Hurley.
Doug attended Granville High School and joined the military where he served for two years. Upon being discharged from the military he sought out his brother who was living in Wyoming and got a job with him working on an oil rig. Except for the military time, the two were always in close proximity. Together they moved back to Granville. No matter what, they always had each other’s back. While in school they looked to so much alike they would switch places in classrooms without the teacher’s knowledge.
Doug lived his life believing in family — God-country and NASCAR. He was an avid fan of racing whose favorite driver was Denny Hamlin.
He was a hard worker and a happy go lucky guy. He was able to always see the good in everyone and make most occasions into a good time. He was spontaneous and adventurous. He knew no boundaries. Though a handful in his younger years, his family loved him dearly. As he grew up and became a great brother to his sisters Mary and Joanne. Doug always tried to be sure they were doing OK, with frequent phone calls and being a chauffeur on their shopping trips to be sure they were cared for…and the laughs they all shared together.
Doug was proud of his achievement of over 20 years sober through the assistance of AA. He will forever appreciate the guidance and friendships he made there.
Doug was predeceased by his parents, a sister Marjorie, and a brother Bug. Left to count their many memories are his siblings: twin brother Dan of Granville, George of Hudson Falls, Mary Ramey of Granville, and Joanne Reid (Jim) of West Pawlet in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.
The family suggests that memorials contributions in his name can be made to the Granville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 153, Granville, NY 12832, Granville Police Benevolent Association, 51 Quaker St., Granville, NY 12832 or Alcoholic Anonymous
Doug will be buried in Rupert Street Cemetery in Rupert, Vermont.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.