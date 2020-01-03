EASTON — Douglas Gordon Burr, 80, of Easton, passed away peacefully in Glens Falls Hospital on Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020, after a brief illness. Doug was born in Binghamton, on April 18, 1939 to Gordon and Dorothy Burr. He was raised in Chenango Bridge, and grew up playing baseball and fly fishing. After graduating high school in 1957, he attended the State University of New York at Albany where he met his beloved wife of 51 years, Joanne. He graduated Albany with a bachelor's degree in chemistry in 1961, and later returned for a master's degree. After college, he taught high school science, and coached the high school baseball team, in Hancock. In 1970, he moved to Easton and worked as an analytical chemist for General Electric in Waterford, where his research was included in multiple patents. Upon moving to Easton, he served the community as a volunteer in the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad. He later taught chemistry at Union College, and worked for the New York State Retirement System.