March 2, 1973 — March 12, 2020
QUEENSBURY — The family of Douglas Glennie of Queensbury, New York is deeply saddened to announce his unexpected passing on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 47.
Douglas Charles was born on March 2, 1973 in Lawrence, Massachusetts. He is survived by his loving wife, Nicole J. Glennie and his children, Meghan, Nathan, Cameron and Charlotte; his mother and father-in-law, Debra L. and Daniel A. Wood; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard D. and Jennifer Ortiz, P. Timothy and Rachel Ortiz, Krystal and Scott Koopman, Daniel S. Hanchett and fiancé Cristina Laubenheimer and many young nieces and nephews; Hunka mom Althea and her husband, Wayne Dooodson; The Pow Wow Community who he loved like true family; his sister, Brianna Burke; his brothers, Steven Glennie and Carl Koch III and his wife, Andrea Koch; his niece and nephew, Kaitlyn and Christopher. Douglas was predeceased by his mother, Sandra Ann Freeman and Father Douglas Crosby Glennie.
Doug grew up in Haverhill, Massachusetts and South Dakota on a Lakota Reservation. Doug had a powerful caring spirit and a gentle nature. He was a singer and dancer in many Pow Wows that he and his family participated in along the east coast. Doug was an accomplished hockey player and loved the game with a passion and of course Tom Brady and the Patriots. On Dec. 9, 2014, Doug married Nicole Ortiz at the Queensbury Hotel with the Rev. Roger Brown. He loved Nicole with all of his heart. He was a loving husband and father. He loved spending time with his family and going on camping trips with them. Doug was a truck driver for Martin Brower Company. He was very respected amongst his peers. His coworkers were like family to him. Doug never said goodbye but instead, Toksa Ake (Until we meet again).
Calling hours will be held between 4 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. John Woodhouse, Pastor of Church of the King. A Celebration of Life will be held at Church of the King at a later date.
A graveside ceremony will take place at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the White Buffalo Calf Women's Society, P.O. Box 227 Mission, SD 57555.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
