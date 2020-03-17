Douglas Glennie

Douglas Charles was born on March 2, 1973 in Lawrence, Massachusetts. He is survived by his loving wife, Nicole J. Glennie and his children, Meghan, Nathan, Cameron and Charlotte; his mother and father-in-law, Debra L. and Daniel A. Wood; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard D. and Jennifer Ortiz, P. Timothy and Rachel Ortiz, Krystal and Scott Koopman, Daniel S. Hanchett and fiancé Cristina Laubenheimer and many young nieces and nephews; Hunka mom Althea and her husband, Wayne Dooodson; The Pow Wow Community who he loved like true family; his sister, Brianna Burke; his brothers, Steven Glennie and Carl Koch III and his wife, Andrea Koch; his niece and nephew, Kaitlyn and Christopher. Douglas was predeceased by his mother, Sandra Ann Freeman and Father Douglas Crosby Glennie.

Doug grew up in Haverhill, Massachusetts and South Dakota on a Lakota Reservation. Doug had a powerful caring spirit and a gentle nature. He was a singer and dancer in many Pow Wows that he and his family participated in along the east coast. Doug was an accomplished hockey player and loved the game with a passion and of course Tom Brady and the Patriots. On Dec. 9, 2014, Doug married Nicole Ortiz at the Queensbury Hotel with the Rev. Roger Brown. He loved Nicole with all of his heart. He was a loving husband and father. He loved spending time with his family and going on camping trips with them. Doug was a truck driver for Martin Brower Company. He was very respected amongst his peers. His coworkers were like family to him. Doug never said goodbye but instead, Toksa Ake (Until we meet again).