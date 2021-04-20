 Skip to main content
Douglas "Doug" S. Barber
Oct. 16, 1958—Apr. 15, 2021

HUDSON FALLS/SALEM – Douglas “Doug” S. Barber, 62, of Hudson Falls and formerly of Salem, passed away peacefully in his wife Erin’s arms at home, on Thursday, April 15, 2021, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Born on October 16, 1958 in Cambridge, he was the son of Barbara Barber and the late John Barber.

Doug spent his childhood in Salem and graduated from Washington Academy, where he enjoyed playing sports. Following high school, for several years, he worked with his mentor and friend, the late Edward Shaler, in the trucking industry. Doug later was in the wholesale car business.

He spent his whole life learning the ins and outs of playing golf. Doug loved being on the course, where he made many friends and where he enjoyed swinging the clubs almost every weekend. If he wasn’t playing his favorite sport, Doug was with his favorite people. He loved his family and his friends. Doug was a great friend with a keen sense of humor and sharp wit.

Doug was blessed to have found his soulmate and friend in Erin. They were a wonderful team that lived, knowing unconditional love. Doug carried himself with effortless kindness and a gentle walk through life. He will be forever missed and loved by Erin, his family and his friends. Those closest to him will always be thankful and appreciative to everyone that cared for him and for his family.

Besides his mother, Doug leaves behind his beloved wife, Erin; his brother, Mitchell (Lisa) Barber; two nieces: Dr. Lindsay (Sherman) Barber and Laurel (Brittany) Teixeiras; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services for Doug will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 225, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

