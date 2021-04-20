Oct. 16, 1958—Apr. 15, 2021

HUDSON FALLS/SALEM – Douglas “Doug” S. Barber, 62, of Hudson Falls and formerly of Salem, passed away peacefully in his wife Erin’s arms at home, on Thursday, April 15, 2021, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Born on October 16, 1958 in Cambridge, he was the son of Barbara Barber and the late John Barber.

Doug spent his childhood in Salem and graduated from Washington Academy, where he enjoyed playing sports. Following high school, for several years, he worked with his mentor and friend, the late Edward Shaler, in the trucking industry. Doug later was in the wholesale car business.

He spent his whole life learning the ins and outs of playing golf. Doug loved being on the course, where he made many friends and where he enjoyed swinging the clubs almost every weekend. If he wasn’t playing his favorite sport, Doug was with his favorite people. He loved his family and his friends. Doug was a great friend with a keen sense of humor and sharp wit.