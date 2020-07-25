Nov. 7, 1954 — July 20, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Douglas “Doug” Clifford Donigian died July 20, 2020.
Born on Nov. 7, 1954 and raised in Teaneck, New Jersey, Doug was the son of the late Leon and Alice Donigian. His upbringing in an Armenian-American community shaped his cultural life, values, and kitchen savvy. At a young age, he adopted the craft of clock repair from his father and made his living performing this rare and distinguished trade.
He had two children, Jennifer and Lauren. Some of their fondest memories include summers at “the farm” in Gilboa, where Doug taught them to mow vast fields, dismantle beaver dams, and drive a car on dirt roads at a too-young age. He reminded them to laugh, to enjoy life, and to relax when rest was due. His six grandchildren knew him lovingly as “Poppy,” “pop pop,” and “Mr. Tickle!”. He was famous for bringing treats, especially ice cream. Doug loved to cook. His BBQ chicken and lamb kebabs were always grilled to perfection and were a staple at family gatherings. When he wasn’t at the grill you could find him in the kitchen arguing with his cousin Gary about who makes the best pilaf, and whether it was the skill or the pot that made it great. We may never know, but we can still taste the buttery grains.
Doug collected many loving and supportive friends over the years. His childhood friend Rick DePalma was with him through every rite of passage, offering friendship, support, and fun along the way. His longtime partner and friend Joanne Hughto spent many years by his side. She shared with him love, care and a spirit of immense kindness. His family is grateful for their continual presence in his life.
Doug lived to make people laugh. His playful way of being in the world could evoke a smile even on the darkest day. A talented comic, he had a bevy of jokes to fit any occasion; his punchline delivery was masterful. He will be remembered most for his humor and the countless laughs that he coaxed from loved ones and strangers alike.
Doug is survived by daughters, Jennifer Nunziata (Mike) and their children Mason, Carter, Ava and Everly and Lauren Cronin (Scott) and their daughters, Bryn and Teigan; his sister, Lorraine Lewin (Peter); nieces, Christine Hadden and Jacqueline Munno and their children; his Kabasakalian cousins, Andy, Ginny, Gary and David; and cousin Sona Baroutjian Manuelian.
A private celebration of life will be held in Doug’s honor.
Donations can be made to Glens Falls Hospital, where Doug received excellent care in his final years, which can be found at https://www.glensfallshospital.org/about/foundation/give-glens-falls-hospital/.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
