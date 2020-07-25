Douglas "Doug" Clifford Donigian

Born on Nov. 7, 1954 and raised in Teaneck, New Jersey, Doug was the son of the late Leon and Alice Donigian. His upbringing in an Armenian-American community shaped his cultural life, values, and kitchen savvy. At a young age, he adopted the craft of clock repair from his father and made his living performing this rare and distinguished trade.

He had two children, Jennifer and Lauren. Some of their fondest memories include summers at “the farm” in Gilboa, where Doug taught them to mow vast fields, dismantle beaver dams, and drive a car on dirt roads at a too-young age. He reminded them to laugh, to enjoy life, and to relax when rest was due. His six grandchildren knew him lovingly as “Poppy,” “pop pop,” and “Mr. Tickle!”. He was famous for bringing treats, especially ice cream. Doug loved to cook. His BBQ chicken and lamb kebabs were always grilled to perfection and were a staple at family gatherings. When he wasn’t at the grill you could find him in the kitchen arguing with his cousin Gary about who makes the best pilaf, and whether it was the skill or the pot that made it great. We may never know, but we can still taste the buttery grains.